$25,000 in fines handed out during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Kingston, Ont.

Police and Bylaw officers issued more than $25,000 in fines and 100 Liquor License charges during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police and the city released a summary of tickets and charges issued during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the University District near Queen's University.

The charges include six tickets worth $2,000 each for hosting a Nuisance Party over the St. Patrick's Day weekend, and 18 charges worth $500 each for failing to comply with an order to leave the premises. Officers also issued 17 tickets worth $200 each for amplified sound and five tickets worth $200 for "yelling and shouting."

A total of 99 charges were issued for Open Liquor under the Liquor License and Control Act, and two underage drinking charges were handed out.

The city implemented the University District Safety Initiative from March 11 to 18, with police and bylaw increasing their presence in the University District.

"Overall, we're glad about how things went this weekend. We had a lot of compliance and did not have any serious safety concerns that came out of the event," Kyle Compeau, Manager of Enforcement at the City of Kingston, said in a statement. "Attendees were mostly respectful and cooperative, and when the street was taken over, we saw it dispersed quicker than in previous years."

Police declared a Nuisance Party on Aberdeen Street just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police say attendees were ordered to disperse, and the crowd was cleared by 3 p.m.