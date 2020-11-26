OTTAWA -- Twenty-four more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. There are no new deaths linked to novel coronavirus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 8,278 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 372 deaths.

The 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday continues a trend of low case counts in Ottawa. There were 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 19 cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there were 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 572 new cases in Peel Region, 356 in Toronto and 111 in York Region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 23 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 complications on Thursday, up from 22 people in hospital on Wednesday.

There are currently three people in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, two people are in their 60s, eight are in their 70s, nine are in their 80s, and four are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains below 300.

OPH says 2597 people with COVID-19 are still considered to have active infections.

A total 7,595 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (554 cases total)

10-19 years-old: One new case (954 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (1,699 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (1,097 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (1,050 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (968 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (646 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (424 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (522 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (364 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

No new cases were reported in Renfrew County and the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit regions.