22-year-old killed in UTV crash in Laurentian Hills

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was killed in a crash involving a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) in Laurentian Hills on early Sunday morning.

    OPP say in a news release that officers were called shortly before 12:45 a.m. for a single-vehicle UTV crash on Pergeon Lake Road, a rural area about 200 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa and 40 kilometres north of Petawawa.

    Preliminary information indicates the UTV rolled after encountering a curve in the road, police say.

    Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance.

    The 22-year-old passenger from Eganville, Ont. was pronounced dead in hospital. The 25-year-old driver from Laurentian Hills sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    A post-mortem investigation has been ordered.

    The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from OPP Technical Collision Investigators and a collision Reconstructionist.

    Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

