2022 city of Ottawa election costs $1.1 million less than expected
The 2022 city of Ottawa municipal election cost taxpayers $1.1 million less than expected, as the city spent less on measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual report by the Office of the City Clerk finds the 2022 election cost the city $8.1 million, down from the $9.2 million budget.
Staff say the city spent $3.1 million on staffing for the election, $4 million for "election events" and $502,164 for the mail-in-ballot process.
The city spent $76,615 to address the COVID-19 impacts related to the pandemic, compared to the budget of $656,000.
"In consultation with Ottawa Public Health, and in accordance with COVID-19 public health guidelines in the fall of 2022, it was determined that stringent health and safety measures originally planned for were not required to administer and prepare for voting events, resulting in savings from the original estimated budget," says the report.
Other savings were found in the budget for the mail-in ballot process, since the city budgeted for 50,000 mail-in ballot requests but only received 10,179 special ballot voter kits from voters.
Ottawa residents elected a mayor, 24 councillors and 37 school board trustees during the municipal election on Oct. 24, 2022 and the six advance voting days. Over 8,600 residents also voted by special mail-in ballot.
Mail-in ballot
Mail-in voting was offered to Ottawa residents for the first time in a full election during the 2022 municipal election. Mail-in voting was available during the Cumberland byelection in 2020.
The report says the city mailed out 10.179 special ballot voter kits for eligible electors.
The city's Elections Office and Client Service Centres received a total of 8,685 envelopes in advance of the deadline on Oct. 24.
Staff say 135 ballots were rejected for the following reasons:
- 122 return envelopes did not include a voter declaration form
- 10 voter declaration forms were not signed
- Three return envelopes did not contain a special mail-in ballot
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
New study shows the fatal impact of climate change on the snowshoe hare
For animals that camouflage to hide from predators during the winter, a new study shows how climate change is presenting a unique challenge that could have ripple effects on their entire ecosystem.
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
Atlantic
-
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
Toronto
-
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
-
Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police
A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.
-
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Montreal and other regions of Quebec. The Montreal and Laval regions are forecast to expect as much as 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
-
One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge
Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Sunday that officers arrested a 20-year-old man listed as one of the most wanted suspects in the province. Alexandre Durant-Artiles was wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny.
-
Teen author with autism on Montreal's Shore in high demand for readings
A high school student on the autism spectrum in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore has written and published a book and is promoting it at her school board. Annabel Adewunmi is the 16-year-old author of "Our Brother Robin," a book about a five-year-old robot, who, like her, has autism.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
London
-
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
-
‘From 50 bikes per year to 500’: London’s Big Bike Giveaway has come a long way
Since Big Bike Giveaway’s inception in 2014, Shayne Hodgson and his wife Monica have fixed and gifted more than 3,200 bikes to Londoners in need.
-
Drunk driver causes damage in Sarnia
Police posted photos on social media of a scene that showed a damaged grassy area and a vehicle with a broken wheel.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP warn of tainted drugs after six overdoses in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
-
One dead, two in hospital after south Perimeter crash: RCMP
One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the south Perimeter Highway Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions hit zero for first time in six months in Waterloo region
For the first time in months, hospitals in Waterloo region don’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.
-
Youth charged for allegedly trying to steal vehicle in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a girl after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche in Lake Louise Saturday.
-
Calgary-born Laird Macintosh makes Broadway history as final Phantom
Western Canada High School not only produced two 2023 Juno nominees (Devon Cole and Tate McCrae), but it turns out an alumnus of the Calgary high school just made Broadway history.
-
Earth Day celebrations observed at events around Calgary
Saturday was Earth Day and many Calgarians dedicated time to focus on the environment.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man whose allegations led to trial over police 'Starlight Tours' dies at 56
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of an infamous police misconduct trial passed away on April 2.
-
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Dog dies after being attacked by bear in Jasper National Park
Parks Canada is warning people after a dog died following an attack by a black bear on Saturday in Jasper National Park.
-
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
-
Canadian star Alphonso Davies sidelined with thigh injury suffered with Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich may have to do without Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies for the final five matches of its season.
Vancouver
-
Large fire engulfs barn in Delta Saturday night
Firefighters battled a large blaze at what appears to be a barn in Delta Saturday night.
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham earn promotion after winning National League title
Wrexham secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer on Saturday, achieving the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob. Wrexham clinches the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Regina
-
Regina Soundstage searches for crew as virtual studio nears completion
The John Hopkins Regina Soundstage is set to receive some state of the art technology, as components for its new virtual studio have now arrived.
-
Pedestrian collision in cathedral area under investigation: Regina police
An investigation is underway following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.
-
No injuries reported in Elphinstone Street house fire
The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are reporting no injuries following a late night house fire in central Regina.