Construction to Byron Linear Park and Richmond Road begins as part of Stage 2 LRT
As part of the next phase of the Stage 2 LRT west extension, the City of Ottawa has started to rebuild and reinstate Byron Linear Park and to reconfigure Richmond Road in Ottawa's west end.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
A two-kilometre stretch of Richmond Road and Byron Avenue between McEwen Avenue and Cleary Avenue will be affected.
The city says access to and through the area will be maintained.
Stephani Dunk, who lives on Richmond Road, is happy the end is in sight. She says coping with years of construction has been difficult for many in the area.
"It’s been challenging to say the least, I think not so much for an able-bodied person but people in wheelchairs with canes a lot of elderly folks it’s difficult at times," Dunk said.
"I think some people feel they are destined to die before it’s finished."
Construction will detour traffic on Richmond Road onto Byron Avenue.
In detoured areas, westbound Richmond Road will remain open for local access when travelling to and from businesses and residences on the north side of Richmond Road.
"The project will modernize and enhance the area, providing new pedestrian and cycling pathways, green spaces, benches and other amenities, transforming the area into a vibrant community hub," the city says on its website.
"Also included in the project is the replacement of aging underground utilities such as water and sewer mains, final coverage of the LRT tunnel, installation of street lighting, traffic signals and signage, tree planting, and landscaping, as well as the reconfiguration of Richmond Road to improve its alignment."
The city says area residents can expect work to occur on weekends and overnight.
Bus stop locations along Richmond Road will be moved and can be found on OC Transpo's website.
With work on the new LRT stations underway, the city says the street and park revitalization should be complete by 2027.
Construction on the western extension of LRT is delayed at least 17 months and won't be completed until at least late 2026. The line will run west from Tunney's Pasture to Algonquin College and Bayshore Mall.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
Justin Trudeau reacts to Joe Biden announcing he won't run for re-election
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
What happens next: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here's how that might work
With U.S. President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year.
The pilot who died in crash after releasing skydivers near Niagara Falls has been identified
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls.
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
LCBO workers ratify tentative agreement, strike ends Monday
The union representing 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has ratified a tentative agreement, which will officially end its two-week strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Canadian musicians struggle to get visas to perform in the U.S., some cancel shows
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
A history buff bought a piece of a tent from Goodwill for US$1,700. It really did belong to George Washington
As a collector of artifacts, Richard 'Dana' Moore makes a habit of scrolling through Goodwill’s online thrift store, and one day in 2022, the history buff came across an item that piqued his interest.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in Mabou: N.S. RCMP
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
Driver dead after car leaves N.S. road: RCMP
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
Toronto
-
LCBO workers ratify tentative agreement, strike ends Monday
The union representing 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has ratified a tentative agreement, which will officially end its two-week strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
2 seniors dead following stabbing in North York, no suspects outstanding: police
Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York on Sunday afternoon, say police.
Montreal
-
'It has been almost a relief,' Democrats Abroad chair reacts to Biden stepping down
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
Drowning Prevention Week a reminder to use caution during the hot summer days
During National Drowning Prevention Week, Quebec's Lifesaving Society wants to remind Quebecers that cooling off in a body of water during the hot summer days can be deadly.
Northern Ontario
-
3 dead in fatal crash near Parry Sound, Ont.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
-
What happens next: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here's how that might work
With U.S. President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
Windsor
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
UWindsor student unable to contact family overseas after Bangladesh cuts Internet access amid violent protests
A University of Windsor student is concerned for his family’s safety in Bangladesh amid escalating clashes between the government and students over a contentious job quota system in the country.
-
Consultant recommends H4 enhance mental health services, consider renaming to reduce stigma
An evaluation of Windsor's Homelessness and Housing Help Hub recommends H4 enhance access to mental health services, implement supportive housing programs and consider a name change to reduce the stigma associated with its offerings.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
London police investigate early Sunday morning shooting
A trail of blood could be seen leading from a parking lot where it’s believed the shooting took place.
-
'They show up with love and support all the time': Pride London organizers praise the community
The 2024 Pride London Festival wrapped up on Sunday, with the highlight the three-day event being the annual parade.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
-
Four people injured in Waterford crash
Ornge air ambulance has taken one person to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Waterford.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
Barrie
-
Serious crash in Georgina, police investigating
York Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in Georgina on Sunday.
-
Swim safety encouraged as National Drowning Prevention Week begins
The Lifesaving Society has designated the third week of July as National Drowning Prevention Week.
-
OPP rescue group of people boating on Georgian Bay
OPP and the Canadian Coast Guard were kept busy on Sunday in Central Ontario as teams rescued multiple people from a sinking boat.
Winnipeg
-
22-year-old soccer player was a family man, non-violent: Teammate
Dozens of people filled the stands at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex Saturday to mourn the loss of a player who was killed at the south Winnipeg facility one week earlier.
-
Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after truck gets stuck in ditch
A Winnipeg man is facing impaired driving charges after trying to get a work truck out of a ditch in Atikokan, Ont.
-
Animal activists call on Manitoba Stampede to end rodeos, animal events
A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.
Calgary
-
Feeder main performing well as city officials mull easing water restrictions
One more wire snap was discovered by the city this weekend, but that’s no reason to believe anything is wrong, Calgary’s water services director Nancy McKay said Sunday.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Saturday shooting in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place early Saturday evening in northeast community of Vista Heights.
-
Muslim community gets sneak peek at construction of new Islamic Centre in south Calgary
The city's Muslim community got an update about the construction of a major Islamic Centre now under construction in the south part of the city this weekend.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old St. Albert stabbing victim dies
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert has died.
-
Province warns wildfire situation could worsen in coming days
The province is asking Albertans to stay vigilant as hot, dry weather drives fire behaviour.
-
Alberta child intervention services in 'crisis': Union
There is a "crisis situation" developing in child intervention services in Alberta that could put children at risk, and workers say it’s being created by a government hiring practice.
Regina
-
'I just love the sport': Diving championships make a splash in Regina
The Junior Development Diving Nationals wrapped up on Sunday in Regina and the competition made quite a splash.
-
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Sask. to get faster internet
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Saskatchewan will be receiving internet speed upgrades in a joint effort between SaskTel and the Ministry of Education.
-
'We’re in bidding wars': Low inventory for home buyers, sellers market in Saskatchewan
If you are thinking of purchasing a new home, you may be shocked by the number of available houses on the market.
Saskatoon
-
Wildfire smoke engulfs Saskatoon as over 100 active fires burning in Sask.
Saskatoon residents woke up Sunday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility caused by wildfires raging across Saskatchewan.
-
RCMP seeking public’s help finding man wanted in Melissa Duquette homicide
RCMP and Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding the third suspect in Melissa Duquette's homicide.
-
Disc golfers compete in Saskatoon at NADGT Canada Premier
On Sunday Saskatoon's Diefenbaker Park was the site of the NADGT Canada Premier, an amateur disc golf tournament.
Vancouver
-
Woman found dead in the water near Sunset Beach: Vancouver police
Investigators were at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach after a woman’s body was found in the water Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
‘Embodied the spirit of adventure’: 2 mountaineers who died near Squamish, B.C., identified
Two of the three men who went missing while on a challenging climb near Squamish, B.C., nearly two months ago have been identified online, with friends and families launching a fundraiser for the local search and rescue team.
-
Lightning-triggered wildfires lead to more evacuations in B.C.
Several lightning-triggered wildfires have forced authorities in British Columbia to issue evacuation orders as the province's southern and eastern regions swelter in a heat wave.
Vancouver Island
-
Second B.C. university issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters
The University of Victoria in British Columbia says it has begun the process of removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, telling protesters they are trespassing on school property
-
Lightning-triggered wildfires lead to more evacuations in B.C.
Several lightning-triggered wildfires have forced authorities in British Columbia to issue evacuation orders as the province's southern and eastern regions swelter in a heat wave.
-
Tofino, B.C., plane crash victims identified online as California veterinarians
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.