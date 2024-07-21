Construction to Byron Linear Park and Richmond Road begins as part of Stage 2 LRT

As part of the next phase of the Stage 2 LRT west extension, the City of Ottawa has started to rebuild and reinstate Byron Linear Park and to reconfigure Richmond Road in Ottawa's west end.

A two-kilometre stretch of Richmond Road and Byron Avenue between McEwen Avenue and Cleary Avenue will be affected.

The city says access to and through the area will be maintained.

Stephani Dunk, who lives on Richmond Road, is happy the end is in sight. She says coping with years of construction has been difficult for many in the area.

"It’s been challenging to say the least, I think not so much for an able-bodied person but people in wheelchairs with canes a lot of elderly folks it’s difficult at times," Dunk said.

"I think some people feel they are destined to die before it’s finished."

Construction will detour traffic on Richmond Road onto Byron Avenue.

In detoured areas, westbound Richmond Road will remain open for local access when travelling to and from businesses and residences on the north side of Richmond Road.

"The project will modernize and enhance the area, providing new pedestrian and cycling pathways, green spaces, benches and other amenities, transforming the area into a vibrant community hub," the city says on its website.

"Also included in the project is the replacement of aging underground utilities such as water and sewer mains, final coverage of the LRT tunnel, installation of street lighting, traffic signals and signage, tree planting, and landscaping, as well as the reconfiguration of Richmond Road to improve its alignment."

The city says area residents can expect work to occur on weekends and overnight.

Bus stop locations along Richmond Road will be moved and can be found on OC Transpo's website.

With work on the new LRT stations underway, the city says the street and park revitalization should be complete by 2027.

Construction on the western extension of LRT is delayed at least 17 months and won't be completed until at least late 2026. The line will run west from Tunney's Pasture to Algonquin College and Bayshore Mall.