

Foodland Ontario





Fresh Ontario Rainbow Trout with a spicy-sweet topping and minted Asian seasoned cucumbers is perfect for everyday or entertaining.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Standing Time: 1 hour

Broiling Time: about 6 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups (500 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber

3/4 tsp (4 mL) salt

1 small Ontario Shallot, finely chopped

2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper

3 tbsp (45 mL) rice vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Honey

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) sesame oil

1/4 tsp (1 mL) sriracha chili sauce (or hot sauce)

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Mint

1 tbsp (15 mL) toasted sesame seeds

1 tbsp (15 mL) red miso paste

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1 tsp (5 mL) chili garlic sauce

2 Ontario Rainbow Trout Fillets (about 12 oz/350 g each), halved

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vegetable oil

Place cucumber slices in colander; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp (2 mL) of the salt; toss well and let stand for 1 hour. Drain and spread on paper towel and gently pat dry.

Meanwhile, in medium bowl, combine shallot, red pepper, 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the vinegar, honey, sesame oil and sriracha. Add drained cucumber slices, mint and sesame seeds and toss. Cover and refrigerate.

In small bowl, whisk together miso, maple syrup, chili garlic sauce, remaining vinegar and salt.

Place fillets skin side down in single layer on lightly greased rimmed baking sheet. Brush fillets with vegetable oil and miso glaze. Broil for 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork. Serve with sesame cucumbers.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 37 grams

FAT: 14 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 12 grams

CALORIES: 328

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 730 mg