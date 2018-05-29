Maple-Miso Glazed Trout with Sesame Cucumbers
Foodland Ontario
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:51PM EDT
Fresh Ontario Rainbow Trout with a spicy-sweet topping and minted Asian seasoned cucumbers is perfect for everyday or entertaining.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Standing Time: 1 hour
Broiling Time: about 6 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 cups (500 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber
- 3/4 tsp (4 mL) salt
- 1 small Ontario Shallot, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Honey
- 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) sesame oil
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) sriracha chili sauce (or hot sauce)
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Mint
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) toasted sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) red miso paste
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 1 tsp (5 mL) chili garlic sauce
- 2 Ontario Rainbow Trout Fillets (about 12 oz/350 g each), halved
- 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vegetable oil
Place cucumber slices in colander; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp (2 mL) of the salt; toss well and let stand for 1 hour. Drain and spread on paper towel and gently pat dry.
Meanwhile, in medium bowl, combine shallot, red pepper, 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the vinegar, honey, sesame oil and sriracha. Add drained cucumber slices, mint and sesame seeds and toss. Cover and refrigerate.
In small bowl, whisk together miso, maple syrup, chili garlic sauce, remaining vinegar and salt.
Place fillets skin side down in single layer on lightly greased rimmed baking sheet. Brush fillets with vegetable oil and miso glaze. Broil for 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork. Serve with sesame cucumbers.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 37 grams
FAT: 14 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 12 grams
CALORIES: 328
FIBRE: 1 gram
SODIUM: 730 mg