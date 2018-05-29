

Foodland Ontario





Eggs are prominent in Portuguese cuisine. Here they top a skillet dish of potatoes, onions and sweet pepper that is good for brunch or a light supper with a crisp green salad.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp (45 mL) olive oil

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

1 small Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper, thinly

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

4 Ontario Potatoes, cut into 1/4-inclh to 1/2-inch (5 mm to 1 cm) cubes

1/2 cup (125 mL) water

2 tbsp (25 mL) tomato paste

1/2 tsp (2 mL) piri-piri or hot pepper sauce

4 eggs

Chopped fresh coriander or parsley

Preparation

In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat; cook onion until wilted, about 5 minutes, stirring often. Add red pepper; cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and potatoes, to coat with oil. Stir together water, tomato paste and piri-piri; stir into potato mixture. Reduce heat, cover and cook until potatoes are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Increase heat slightly. Break eggs, one at a time, into cup and slip into skillet on potato mixture, spacing evenly. Cover and cook until white is set, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with coriander.

Nutrients per serving

When recipe serves 4:

Protein: 10.0 grams

Fat: 16.0 grams

Carbohydrates: 29.0 grams

Calories: 293

Source of Fibre