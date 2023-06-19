Layered Devilled Egg Pasta Salad

This layered devilled egg salad is sure to be a showstopper at your next picnic or summer gathering. Packed with lots of fresh veggies, protein-rich turkey, bowtie pasta, and topped with classic devilled eggs, this impressive main dish comes together in just 30 minutes. The creamy dill dressing is a fresh and flavourful addition that ties it all together.

Ingredients

Devilled Eggs

6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and halved lengthwise

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 tsp dry mustard powder

2 tbsp finely chopped chives

⅛ tsp each salt and pepper

paprika

Creamy Dill Dressing

⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

⅓ cup fresh dill, chopped

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp dijon mustard

⅛ tsp each salt and pepper

Salad

2 cups bowtie pasta, cooked and cooled

1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

½ cups red onion, chopped

1 lb asparagus, trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces, blanched

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup pre-cooked turkey breast, cut into cubes

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups Romaine lettuce, roughly chopped

Instructions

Devilled Eggs:

Carefully scoop yolks into a small bowl. Set whites on a serving plate, cover and set aside. Using a fork mash the yolks. Add mayonnaise and mustard and mash until blended. Stir in chives, salt and pepper. With a small spoon mound yolk mixture into whites. Sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate until you are ready to assemble the salad.

Dressing:

In small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper. Refrigerate until you are ready to assemble the salad.

Salad:

In a large bowl toss cooked pasta with ½ of the dill dressing. Place pasta in bottom of large glass serving bowl or trifle bowl. Layer in peppers, onions, asparagus, tomatoes, turkey, cheddar cheese and Romaine lettuce. Arrange devilled eggs on top before serving. Serve remaining dressing on the side.

Tip: If dressing is too thick for your liking add 2 tbsp of milk to thin it out.

Tip: For a different flavour profile try cooked ham instead of turkey.

Tip: Swap out the pasta for an additional 2 cups of Romaine lettuce for a low-carb option.

Tip: This salad can easily be portioned out and assembled in individual salad bowls for a quick family meal.

Nutritional Facts

FAT:19 g

SATURATED FAT: 6 g

SODIUM: 476 mg

CARBOHYDRATES: 32 g

FIBRE: 4 g

PROTEIN: 25 g

Brought to you by: Egg Farmers of Ontario