Customizable TABASCO® Egg-Muffin

Ready In: 35 min.

Prep: 15 min.

Cook: 20 min.

6 Servings

Ingredients

Base

cooking spray

12 eggs

2 tbsp finely chopped onions

salt and pepper to taste

Filling

½ cup bacon, cooked and crumbled

⅓ cup spinach, cooked and chopped with excess water removed

⅓ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

tomatoes, diced, to taste

parsley, chopped, to taste

2 tbsp Tabasco® Green

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Lightly spray a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and onion. Season with your favourite Tabasco® sauce, herbs and salt and pepper to taste. Add egg mixture halfway up into each cup. Divide toppings into 4 muffin cups each to have a variety.

Bake for 20 minutes. Let muffins cool down a bit before removing from the tray.

Let everyone pick their favourite ingredients from each category and make their own row in the muffin tray.

Protein: ½ cup per 4 egg muffins. Use ham, breakfast sausage, chicken, chorizo or bacon.

Cheese: 1/3 cup per 4 egg muffins. Monterey Jack, Swiss, mozzarella, fontina or feta.

Veggies: 1/3 cup per 4 egg muffins. Include anything from mushrooms to broccoli.

Tip: The Tabasco® egg muffins can be stored in airtight containers in the fridge for up to four days. Simply microwave for 10 to 15 seconds when ready to eat.

Recipe from Tabasco®