Customizable TABASCO® Egg-Muffin
Ready In: 35 min.
Prep: 15 min.
Cook: 20 min.
6 Servings
Ingredients
Base
- cooking spray
- 12 eggs
- 2 tbsp finely chopped onions
- salt and pepper to taste
Filling
- ½ cup bacon, cooked and crumbled
- ⅓ cup spinach, cooked and chopped with excess water removed
- ⅓ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- tomatoes, diced, to taste
- parsley, chopped, to taste
- 2 tbsp Tabasco® Green
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Lightly spray a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and onion. Season with your favourite Tabasco® sauce, herbs and salt and pepper to taste. Add egg mixture halfway up into each cup. Divide toppings into 4 muffin cups each to have a variety.
Bake for 20 minutes. Let muffins cool down a bit before removing from the tray.
Let everyone pick their favourite ingredients from each category and make their own row in the muffin tray.
Protein: ½ cup per 4 egg muffins. Use ham, breakfast sausage, chicken, chorizo or bacon.
Cheese: 1/3 cup per 4 egg muffins. Monterey Jack, Swiss, mozzarella, fontina or feta.
Veggies: 1/3 cup per 4 egg muffins. Include anything from mushrooms to broccoli.
Tip: The Tabasco® egg muffins can be stored in airtight containers in the fridge for up to four days. Simply microwave for 10 to 15 seconds when ready to eat.
Recipe from Tabasco®
