Cucumber Salad

Served as an appetizer or side dish, this Japanese inspired salad is crisp, cool and easy to make.

Chilling Time: 15 minutes

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber, thinly sliced

1/4 cup (50 mL) white vinegar

2 tbsp (25 mL) granulated sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) water

2 tsp (10 mL) soy sauce

1/4 tsp (1 mL) finely shredded gingerroot

2 tbsp (25 mL) sesame seeds

Instructions:

In medium bowl, place sliced cucumber. In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, sugar, water, soy sauce and ginger. Pour over cucumber; stir well to coat. Chill for 15 minutes.

Drain well, then squeeze dry. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Nutritional information:

1 Serving (1/2 cup):

PROTEIN: 0.5 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 2 grams

CALORIES: 48

FIBRE: 0.5 grams

SODIUM: 125 mg