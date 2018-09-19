Councillor candidates in College
Rick Chiarelli (incumbent)
(No response from candidate)
Emilie Coyle
- Top Priority: My top priority is to be a City Councillor who will be responsive to residents of the ward and will work on the issues that are brought forward. For example, we know that speeding on small and large streets is a huge safety concern for those of us who live in College Ward. That is something that I would begin work on right away. I have already started consulting with my neighbours when I meet them at their doors and have collected information through a survey that we developed to identify municipal issues that are most important to them. All of this information will help me to begin working on the issues as soon as I become Councillor in College Ward.
- Hidden gem in your ward: A truly hidden gem in our ward is the beautiful greenspace in Bells Corners. It is the reason that so many people have chosen to live there.
Ryan Kennery
- Top Priority: Ensuring our neighbourhoods can be made even more family-friendly. This includes everything from addressing speeding in residential areas, to the quality of roads and sidewalks, to the reliability of OC Transpo.
- Hidden gem in your ward: It's hiding in plain sight: Algonquin College! We love going for dinner at Restaurant International, with food prepared by the talented culinary students and top-notch service from the thoughtful hospitality students. I started going there when I worked at Ottawa Public Health in Centrepointe, when we would make it a place to celebrate milestones for our team members. Not many people know that you can also make an appointment at the salon and spa to make it a real treat-yourself sort of day, while supporting the students in their studies.