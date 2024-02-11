OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 people missing after falling through Charleston Lake ice in eastern Ontario

    Share

    Two people are still missing on Monday after falling through the ice on a lake northeast of Kingston, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call for three people falling through the ice on Charleston Lake late Sunday afternoon.  An OPP spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa one person was rescued safe and sound.

    Police said the two others were still missing last night.

    "Our thoughts are with the two families or the two individuals who are missing," OPP Provincial Constable Joey Mason said in a social media post.

    "This is a reminder to stay off the ice because no ice is safe ice."

    The Charleston Lake is located about 70 kilometres northeast of Kingston and 130 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

    Charleston Lake is located 125 km from downtown Ottawa.

    Officers, the fire department and a helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton were assisting with the search.

    The mayor of the Township of Leeds and The 1000 Islands is asking people to avoid going out on the ice for the foreseeable future.

    "As many are hearing reports of drownings at Charleston Lake, please keep in mind that family and friends who lost loved ones are being notified," Corinna Smith-Gatcke said.

    No other details have been provided at this time.

    This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle 

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News