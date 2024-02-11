2 people missing after falling through Charleston Lake ice in eastern Ontario

Two people are still missing on Monday after falling through the ice on a lake northeast of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call for three people falling through the ice on Charleston Lake late Sunday afternoon. An OPP spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa one person was rescued safe and sound.

Police said the two others were still missing last night.

"Our thoughts are with the two families or the two individuals who are missing," OPP Provincial Constable Joey Mason said in a social media post.

"This is a reminder to stay off the ice because no ice is safe ice."

The Charleston Lake is located about 70 kilometres northeast of Kingston and 130 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

Officers, the fire department and a helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton were assisting with the search.

#LeedsOPP is still searching for the two missing individuals at Charleston Lake, with the assistance of aviation, Emergency Response Team and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. ^jpm pic.twitter.com/vw300EPWPd — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 12, 2024

The mayor of the Township of Leeds and The 1000 Islands is asking people to avoid going out on the ice for the foreseeable future.

"As many are hearing reports of drownings at Charleston Lake, please keep in mind that family and friends who lost loved ones are being notified," Corinna Smith-Gatcke said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

#LeedsOPP members are currently on scene at Charleston Lake where three individuals are unaccounted for. More information to come. Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information to provide. ^jpm pic.twitter.com/3vDJfb7PBP — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 11, 2024

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle