2 people facing manslaughter charges in Pembroke, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 27-year-old man last summer in Pembroke, Ont..

Police say they received a call on July 23, 2023 from Renfrew County Paramedics asking for help at a residence on Pembroke Street East. When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of Chance Turcott inside the home.

“Following an extensive investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services, two people have been arrested,” the OPP said in a news release on Thursday.

Pembroke resident Donald Wesley Sullivan, 35, and Ottawa resident Taylor Hein, 37, have been charged with manslaughter and trafficking in a schedule I substance – fentanyl, police add.

The accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Pembroke on Thursday. While both remain in custody, Sullivan is scheduled to appear again on April 9 and Hein is scheduled to make another appearance on April 18.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).