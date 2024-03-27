2 facing charges in 2023 fatal golf cart crash in Bourget, Ont.

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against two people, including a 17-year-old, in connection with a fatal collision involving a golf cart in Bourget, Ont. last year.

    OPP say they responded to the collision on Aug. 26, 2023 involving a "modified golf cart" that caused the death of a 15-year-old passenger.

    The teenager was ejected and died from their injuries in the single-vehicle crash, OPP say.

    After a lengthy investigation, OPP investigators from the Russell County Crime Unit arrested and charged two individuals in connection with the crash.

    On March 18, OPP arrested a 17-year-old youth, who was not named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    The youth was charged with dangerous operation causing death and operation causing death.

    On March 26, a 45-year-old from Bourget, Ont. was arrested and charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death. The suspect was not named.

    The individuals are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal, Ont. at a later date.

    Bourget is located approximately 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.

