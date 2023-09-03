2 dead, 6 hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding

Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in an evening shooting outside a convention centre in Ottawa's south end were attending a wedding at the time of the shooting.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, near Uplands Drive and Hunt Club Road, at 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say the shooting occurred outside the Infinity Convention Centre. Residents living nearby said they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots.

Ottawa police are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Infinity Convention Centre in Ottawa. Sept. 3, 2023. Two people were killed and six people were injured. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

"The victims were attending a wedding at a convention centre in the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, when the shooting occurred outside of the facility," police said in a media release Sunday morning.

The names of the two men killed in the shooting have not been released, but police say they are not residents of Ottawa.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, but police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that there is no evidence this is a hate-motivated shooting.

"All investigative angles are being explored," police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

"Anyone with cellphone, dash cam, security video or any other recording of the area between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. are asked to contact OPS."

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

These are Ottawa's 11th and 12th homicides of 2023.

"This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community," police said in a statement. "Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported."

Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley says she had a chance to speak with Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs Sunday.

"He has assured us that there's no immediate threat to the public that's ongoing. So, that's some cold comfort but hopefully we'll get to the bottom of this quickly," Bradley told Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent.

"It was in close proximity to a number of neighbourhoods in the ward, so people are feeling it," she said. "I've done a mass email out to my residents to say if anyone needs anything, I can connect them to the appropriate resources."

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.