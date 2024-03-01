OTTAWA
    • 2 charged in relation to recovered stolen vehicles in eastern Ontario: OPP

    Two individuals are facing charges in relation to recovered stolen vehicles in South Glengarry Township, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

    Police say shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, they recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested two people on Highway 401.

    The recovered vehicles -- 2024 F-150 Dodge Ram and 2022 Ford Bronco -- were stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.

    Alex Payne and Bradley Stewart, both 31, were charged with multiple offences including dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving while under suspension.

    They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at a later date.

