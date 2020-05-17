OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, but no new deaths linked to the virus.

The new cases were announced in the daily epidemiology update released on Sunday afternoon.

Since the first case on March 11, the city has had a total of 1,791 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 194 deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, 47 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19 related illnesses.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57-years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old.

Ottawa Public Health says 473 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

The report shows 77 per cent of Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases have been resolved.

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,379 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus.

Exposure to COVID-19

More than 50 per cent of Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases are linked to long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

Ottawa Public Health says 939 cases are the result of exposure in an institution.

Community transmission is linked to 338 cases, while contact with a case is connected to 307 cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 22 COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa’s institutions, including long-term care homes.

A new outbreak was declared on Friday at Place Besserer-Bruyere Village.