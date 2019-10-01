

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the family of Det. Thomas Roberts. The Ottawa Police officer died by suicide on Friday evening inside police headquarters on Elgin Street.

Thomas leaves behind his wife Shawna and their 10-month-old son Theo.

Friends are remembering Thomas as a "funny, kind, and generous guy."

Roberts joined Ottawa Police as a constable in 2016 after working with RCMP out west.

In 2018, he was one of the officers who ran into a burning building to rescue a man and was awarded a Chief’s Commendation.

The officer’s death comes nearly five years to the day that Staff Sgt. Kal Ghadban died by suicide in his office at police headquarters.

There are many resources available if you need to talk with someone for support including the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region. It’s open 24/7 at 613-238-3311.