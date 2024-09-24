OTTAWA
    • 15 residents displaced in Sandy Hill apartment fire

    Ottawa firefighters extinguished a fire in Sandy Hill on Sept. 24, 2024. (Ottawa Fire Services/X) Ottawa firefighters extinguished a fire in Sandy Hill on Sept. 24, 2024. (Ottawa Fire Services/X)
    Residents of a Sandy Hill apartment building were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

    Ottawa Fire Services say they received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. reporting smoke and flames in the back of a two-storey multi-unit structure in the 100 block of Daly Avenue, near the University of Ottawa.

    Firefighters at the scene found smoke and flames on an exterior wall of the building that had travelled inside the walls of the structure.

    Approximately 20 residents were forced to evacuate. An OC Transpo bus was sent to the scene to shelter the residents while firefighters extinguished the flames.

    Firefighters opened up parts of the walls to locate and extinguish the fire, which was declared under control at 7:45 a.m.

    Two searches of the building found no occupants inside and no injuries were reported.

    Victim assistance was called for 15 residents who will remain displaced. The building houses a mix of students and families, according to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio.

    An Ottawa Fire Services investigator has been dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.

