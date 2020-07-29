OTTAWA -- Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, the 12th straight day with a double-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases in the capital.

The Ontario Ministry of Health announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Wednesday, including 13 in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there are 2,481 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 264 deaths.

The Ottawa Public Health full update will be released at approximately 12:30 p.m.