OTTAWA -- There are now 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

Quebec health officials announced 12 new cases of novel coronavirus in the western Quebec area in its Tuesday afternoon update.

No details about the cases were announced.

There are 4,162 cases of COVID-19 across Quebec.

On Monday, the CISSS de l’Outaouais reported five confirmed cases of novel coronavirus involved health care workers in the region, including two at the Hull Hospital.

Officials also said some of the cases were in the rural area of the Outaouais.