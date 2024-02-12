10 drivers stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa this weekend

Ten drivers were stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads this weekend, as police say the sunshine "shouldn't have resulted in a mad dash on area roads."

Ottawa police officers stopped seven drivers for stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

On Saturday, police say officers conducting traffic enforcement in an 80 km/h zone stopped drivers going 134 km/h, 134 km/h, 135 km/h, 135 km/h, 137 km/h and 138 km/h.

"Six high-flyers grounded for the next 30 days," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Today’s dash of sunshine shouldn’t have resulted in a mad-dash on area roads…and yet…6 high-flyers grounded for the next 30 days after speeds of 134 (x2), 135 (x2), 137 & 138 respectively in an 80km/h zone. Stunt driving charges, license suspensions & vehicles impounded. pic.twitter.com/UGAsB7qWDO — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) February 10, 2024

On Sunday, Ottawa police said an officer stopped a driver going 168 km/h in the high-occupancy vehicle lane on Highway 417 near Moodie Drive.

"Using the HOV lane solo is generally frowned-upon," police said. "Flyin’ past an unmarked OPS Traffic vehicle doing 168km/h on the 417 Eastbound near Moodie Road."

Using the HOV lane solo is generally frowned-upon…flyin’ past an unmarked OPS Traffic vehicle doing 168km/h on the 417 Eastbound near Moodie Rd…with the resulting Stunt Driving charge, 30 day license suspension & 14 day vehicle impound will also generate a (prolonged) frown… pic.twitter.com/g1wE1nJGuJ — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) February 11, 2024

Ontario Provincial Police stopped three drivers for stunt driving on Hwy. 417 this weekend.

Two drivers were stopped on Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive Saturday night going 158 km/h and 168 km/h. Police say one of the speeding drivers was using the HOV lane on Hwy. 417.

Another vehicle was stopped using the HOV lane Saturday night near Canadian Tire Centre going 161 km/h.