    • 1 person treated for injuries following disturbance in Orleans

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another person is facing charges following an early morning disturbance in Orleans.

    Emergency crews responded to reports of a disturbance on Stoneboat Crescent, off Orleans Boulevard, just after 6 a.m. Monday.

    Ottawa police say officers responding to the call found a person with non-life-threatening injuries. An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said the victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    No other information about the disturbance was released.

    Police say one person is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

