1 person found with gunshot wound in Meadowlands area

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Meadowlands area.

A large police presence responded to the area of Meadowlands Drive and Merivale Road just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police said on social media that one person was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Ottawa paramedics said an adult man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available, but police said there is no current concern for public safety.