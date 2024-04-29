1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Greely

A person was killed after a single-vehicle collision in Ottawa's south end on Sunday night.

Ottawa Paramedics say in an email to CTV News that emergency crews responded to the intersection of Albion and Mitch Owens roads at approximately 10:35 p.m.

The crash site is located just north of the community of Greely and approximately 25 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says four people were treated on scene. Two women and one man were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The gender and identity of the person has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle left the roadway into a wooden area, Deschamps says.

Ottawa Police closed the interesection until around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Roads have reopened.

It's the second fatal collision in less than 24 hours in Ottawa's south end. A pedestrian was killed south of Metcalfe in the early hours of Sunday morning on 8th Line Road.