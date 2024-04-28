Police investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Ottawa's south-end

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle south of Manotick in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 8th Line Road, near Walker Road, just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash or saw a pedestrian walking on 8th Line Road between Van Rens Street and Walker Road before the collision happened.

Witnesses can contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.