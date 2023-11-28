1 killed in 4-car crash northeast of downtown Kingston, Ont.

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

    Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died after a four-vehicle crash northeast of downtown Kingston on Monday.

    OPP said in a news release Tuesday that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 15 at Burnt Hills Road.

    A 39-year-old from Leeds County was pronounced dead at the scene.

    No other injuries were reported by the OPP.

