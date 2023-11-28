1 arrested after reported threats shut down Kingston, Ont. city hall

Kingston, Ont. police say one person has been arrested after alleged threats that led to city hall being shut down Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that they were made aware of online comments on Monday that suggested a risk at Kingston City Hall.

"The comments, which were not directed toward any individual or group of individuals, indicated a potential threat to the safety of persons at City Hall," the release said.

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested Monday and is facing a charge of uttering threats.

The City of Kingston issued a statement just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to say that City Hall, including the Market Wing Cultural Space, would be closed for the remainder of the day. Staff were asked to work remotely or at other City of Kingston sites.

While normal operations were expected to resume Wednesday, staff said in an email to CTV News Ottawa Tuesday afternoon that the closure would remain in effect for at least another day.

"Out of an abundance of caution, City Hall will remain closed on Wednesday with a decision being made at that point about the following days," said communications officer Kelsey Pye.

"The safety of our staff is of the highest importance and we decided to take this extra step with the understanding that all other City buildings are open and we will continue to issue information about alternative services for the public," said Kingston CAO Lanie Hurdle in a statement.

Pye said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that more information about operations would be available around 3:30 p.m.

"We understand the temporary closure of City Hall has created concern and curiosity in the community. As noted in the media release issued by Kingston Police, this was an isolated incident and, in the interests of being as cautious as possible, we took the additional step of closing City Hall, as a temporary measure," a statement said. "We will continue to keep the community informed about next steps and want to reassure everyone there is no threat to public safety. More information will be available after 3:30 p.m. today. We appreciate your patience."