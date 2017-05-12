Witnesses sought in deadly hit-and-run on Woodroffe Avenue
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 12:18PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 3:30PM EDT
Police are looking for witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city's west end late Thursday night.
The two-vehicle collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the driver of a Honda Civic was turning left from Woodroffe Avenue southbound onto Norice Street when a Hyundai Elantra travelling the other direction t-boned the car on the passenger side.
The 30-year-old driver of the Civic was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Police say the driver of the Hyundai fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. They have seized the car, but are trying to establish who the driver was.
The driver is described as a white man between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a dark hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Truck driver charged in Hwy. 401 crash that left four dead
- Ottawa slowly warming up to Senators playoff run with trip to final on the line
- All Ontario newborns to be screened for critical congenital heart disease
- Witnesses sought in deadly hit-and-run on Woodroffe Avenue
- Matthew Nelson, 34, identified as victim of South Dundas crash