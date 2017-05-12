

CTV Ottawa





Police are looking for witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city's west end late Thursday night.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the driver of a Honda Civic was turning left from Woodroffe Avenue southbound onto Norice Street when a Hyundai Elantra travelling the other direction t-boned the car on the passenger side.

The 30-year-old driver of the Civic was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. They have seized the car, but are trying to establish who the driver was.

The driver is described as a white man between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.