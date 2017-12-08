

CTV Ottawa





A travel advisory is in effect for communities along the Seaway and Lake Ontario including Canada's busiest highway .

As we prepare for a weekend of travel, Environment Canada says bands of lake effect snow over Lake Ontario are shifting northward and will affect areas around Belleville to Prescott today.

Officials say possible bursts of heavy snow is expected and can reduce visibility and quick accumulations. Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible today. Motorists should expect the snow to continue through the evening hours.