OC Transpo

  • OC Transpo service is free on Canada Day.
  • Special holiday schedule will operate on July 1, with additional service during the day and after fireworks. The O-Train Trillium Line will run until 1 a.m.
  • For information, visit OCTranspo.com

City of Ottawa services

  • Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres are closed Canada Day and Monday, July 3.
  • Provincial Offences Court is closed on Canada Day and Monday, July 3.
  • Ottawa Public Library branches are closed Canada Day. All branches will be open on Monday.
  • Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness schedules, aquafitness and public skating. Visit Ottawa.ca for details.
  • All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools are open, weather permitting.
  • Curbside green bin, recycling and garbage collection will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.
  • The Trail Waste Facility is closed Canada Day.

Open on Canada Day

  • Rideau Centre open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • ByWard Market is open
  • Businesses at Lansdowne and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Canada Day.
  • Whole Foods Lansdowne is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours
  • Metro on Rideau Street is open
  • Four Beer Store locations in downtown Ottawa are open Canada Day. (201 Rideau St, 515 Somerset St. W., 900 Bank St. and 546 Scott St. )
  • Standalone SAQ outlets in Gatineau are open regular business hours on Canada Day

Closed on Canada Day

  • Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Tanger Outlets are closed July 1.
  • Les Promenades Gatineau will be closed July 1.
  • All LCBO outlets, most grocery stores, Banks, Canada Post outlets will be closed July 1.
  • (All Malls, LCBO, Beer Stores, grocery stores are open on Monday, July 3)

Museum schedules

  • Canadian Museum of History is free admission Canada Day and July 2.
  • Free admission to Canadian War Museum on Canada Day
  • Free admission to Canadian Museum of Nature on Canada Day
  • Free admission to Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Canada Day
  • Free admission to Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Canada Day
  • Free admission to the National Gallery of Canada on Canada Day
  • Royal Canadian Mint is open on Canada Day
  • The Bank of Canada Museum opens July 1. (Admission is free)