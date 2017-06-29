What’s open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day weekend
OC Transpo
- OC Transpo service is free on Canada Day.
- Special holiday schedule will operate on July 1, with additional service during the day and after fireworks. The O-Train Trillium Line will run until 1 a.m.
- For information, visit OCTranspo.com
City of Ottawa services
- Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres are closed Canada Day and Monday, July 3.
- Provincial Offences Court is closed on Canada Day and Monday, July 3.
- Ottawa Public Library branches are closed Canada Day. All branches will be open on Monday.
- Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness schedules, aquafitness and public skating. Visit Ottawa.ca for details.
- All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools are open, weather permitting.
- Curbside green bin, recycling and garbage collection will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.
- The Trail Waste Facility is closed Canada Day.
Open on Canada Day
- Rideau Centre open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- ByWard Market is open
- Businesses at Lansdowne and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Canada Day.
- Whole Foods Lansdowne is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours
- Metro on Rideau Street is open
- Four Beer Store locations in downtown Ottawa are open Canada Day. (201 Rideau St, 515 Somerset St. W., 900 Bank St. and 546 Scott St. )
- Standalone SAQ outlets in Gatineau are open regular business hours on Canada Day
Closed on Canada Day
- Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Tanger Outlets are closed July 1.
- Les Promenades Gatineau will be closed July 1.
- All LCBO outlets, most grocery stores, Banks, Canada Post outlets will be closed July 1.
- (All Malls, LCBO, Beer Stores, grocery stores are open on Monday, July 3)
Museum schedules
- Canadian Museum of History is free admission Canada Day and July 2.
- Free admission to Canadian War Museum on Canada Day
- Free admission to Canadian Museum of Nature on Canada Day
- Free admission to Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Canada Day
- Free admission to Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Canada Day
- Free admission to the National Gallery of Canada on Canada Day
- Royal Canadian Mint is open on Canada Day
- The Bank of Canada Museum opens July 1. (Admission is free)