Two people injured in daytime stabbing on Montreal Rd.
580 CFRA
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 5:07PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 5:12PM EST
A man and woman, both in their 40s, have been taken to the hospital in serious condition after a daytime stabbing.
According to police, a man walked into a business on Montreal Road around noon on Friday and stabbed the woman.
He then reportedly stabbed himself before running off.
In the process of running away, he was struck by a car near the Aviation Parkway.
Police are not saying whether or not this was a targeted attack.
No word on if any charges have been laid.