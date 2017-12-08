

A man and woman, both in their 40s, have been taken to the hospital in serious condition after a daytime stabbing.

According to police, a man walked into a business on Montreal Road around noon on Friday and stabbed the woman.

He then reportedly stabbed himself before running off.

In the process of running away, he was struck by a car near the Aviation Parkway.

Police are not saying whether or not this was a targeted attack.

No word on if any charges have been laid.