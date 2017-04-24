

The dream of flying to space became closer today for two Ottawa residents who made a final list of 17 finalists to become Canada's next astronauts.

Jason Leuschen is currently a student pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Robert Riddell is now a medical officer in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Canadian Space Agency is searching for Canada's next two astronauts in a recruitment campaign which began in 2016.

The astronaut competition attracted more than 3,700 applications.

That was cut down to 72 then 32 and now the final 17.

The Space Agency expects to make a final decision by the summer.

The winning candidates will travel to Houston, Texas for training.