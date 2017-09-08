Truck driver killed in fiery crash on Highway 401
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 3:02AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 8, 2017 4:01AM EDT
The driver of a tractor-trailer has been killed in a fiery crash on Canada’s busiest highway in Long Sault.
Three tractor-trailers collided on Highway 401 east of the Moulinette Road exit around 11:30 last night.
Ontario Provincial Police say the preliminary investigation shows an eastbound tractor-trailer struck a truck and then hit a third tractor-trailer. One of the trucks became engulfed in flames after the collision.
The OPP says the driver of the tractor-trailer that became engulfed in flames was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other drivers were not injured in the crash .