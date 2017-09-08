

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The driver of a tractor-trailer has been killed in a fiery crash on Canada’s busiest highway in Long Sault.

Three tractor-trailers collided on Highway 401 east of the Moulinette Road exit around 11:30 last night.

Ontario Provincial Police say the preliminary investigation shows an eastbound tractor-trailer struck a truck and then hit a third tractor-trailer. One of the trucks became engulfed in flames after the collision.

The OPP says the driver of the tractor-trailer that became engulfed in flames was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other drivers were not injured in the crash .