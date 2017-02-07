In the dead of winter, many Canadians flock south of the border to avoid the cold, but this year is different.

Sylvio Labelle usually visits Mexico and the United States, but on Tuesday, he was boarding a plane for Cuba. The main reason he's changed travel plans - Donald Trump.

"I think it's going to be a lot...tougher, especially once Donald Trump decides to go to the Supreme Court and cut everything off again," Labelle says.

Many Canadian travellers agree. According to Travel Life Magazine, several polls after the American election found 45 per cent of Canadians say they're less likely to visit the U.S.

Aydin Mohajer and his fiancée usually visit Florida, but are now planning a trip to Ottawa and Montreal in April.

"He (Trump) can't just push people around and bully people and make executive decisions affecting millions of people without there being some sort of push back," he says. Mohajer says he'd rather stay in Canada, than spend his dollars south of the border.

That could be a big hit to the American travel and tourism industry, which raked in $1.6 trillion in 2015. Close to 14 million Americans have jobs related to industry as well.

Some Canadians are undeterred. Sal Iacono and his wife are from Ottawa, but own a condo in Miami, Florida.

"Our primary objective in being here is to be able to escape the cold winter of Ottawa," says Iacono.

They've been down there since January and are planning to stay until April. While he's concerned about Trump's policies, Iacono says the U.S. President hasn't affected their plans.

"I'm not American, I'm Canadian, so I'm concerned about what happens in Canada politically, but in terms of its implications for us, I'm not that worried."

Other travellers point out the effect Trump is having on the economy.

"He's going to drive our dollar down and that's going to impact a lot of our seniors who are trying to do some travel now," says one man in line to board a flight for Cuba.

States like Arizona, Florida and California, who rely on dollars from Canadian travellers in the winter months, are feeling the pinch. Some places in Arizona are so desperate, they're accepting the Canadian dollar at par.

Other staples like Disneyworld and Universal Studio, as well as cities like New York and Chicago, are bracing for what could happen this summer.

"We will still travel to the U.S.," says another traveller. "But probably not as often."