Smoking OC Transpo bus causes delays on morning commute
An OC Transpo bus on the side of the road with the engine compartment door open just after 9:00 a.m. near Albert St. and Metcalfe St. in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:27AM EST
No one was injured after smoke was seen coming from an OC Transpo this morning.
The bus quickly pulled off the road near Albert St. and Metcalfe St. just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
It caused major delays during rush hour and buses were re-routed.
All the passengers were evacuated and no one was hurt.
