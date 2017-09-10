

CTV Ottawa





A 27-year-old skydiver is dead after his parachute failed to properly deploy following a solo jump in Gatineau.

Gatineau Police say the man was found without vital signs around 11 a.m. Saturday morning at a property neighbouring the Gatineau Airport. The homeowners, who did not want to be named, said the impact shook their home. The homeowners tried to help the man but he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

In a statement, Go Skydive said the man was jumping with a wingsuit type of equipment and was participating in the company's annual Rockstar Boogie event.

"The skydiving community and the large skydive family at Go Skydive would like to offer their thoughts to the skydiver’s family and friends," Go Skydive wrote in a statement."

Parachute Go Skydive said it will be cooperating with authorities as they look into what happened and why.

The victim's name has not been released but witnesses said he was an experienced skydiver with more than 300 jumps under his belt.