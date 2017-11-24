Ski season begins at Camp Fortune
Photo courtesy of @CampFortune
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 3:25AM EST
Camp Fortune is calling it “White Friday.”
The ski season officially kicks off today at the ski hill in Chelsea
One run will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
Camp Fortune took advantage of cool November temperatures to begin making artifical snow. Fortune says it will continue to make snow and open more runs as soon as possible.
Mont Tremblant kicked off its ski season on Wednesday.
Notre date d’ouverture est demain! Opening day is tomorrow! #ottnews #gatineau pic.twitter.com/ZHbSrK0frk— Camp Fortune (@CampFortune) November 23, 2017