

The Canadian Press





HAWKESBURY, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 56-year-old man in police custody was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police officers arrested the man after they responded to a report of a disturbance in Hawkesbury, Ont., late Wednesday night.

The SIU says the man was placed inside a cell at the local OPP detachment shortly after midnight and about an hour later suffered severe injuries.

The agency does not specify the nature of the injuries, but says the man was transported to a local hospital and then sent to one in the Ottawa area, where he is listed in serious condition.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to examine the circumstances of the incident, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.