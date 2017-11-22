Sens captain Erik Karlsson, wife Melinda expecting child
Erik and Melinda Karlsson announce they're going to be parents. (@MelindaCurrey / Twitter)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 5:53PM EST
There's going to be another Karlsson in Ottawa very soon.
Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson's wife Melinda made an announcement on Twitter Wednesday.
First comes love— Melinda Karlsson (@MelindaCurrey) November 22, 2017
Then comes marriage
Then...
Came the best news of our lives. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIO2d2rrFn
Wearing matching hats saying "mom" and "dad" on them, Melinda and Erik Karlsson pose for a photo, indicating they're going to be proud parents for the first time.
Replies to the tweet are wishing congratulations to the happy couple, with at least one suggestion for a name.
Baby name suggestion: Norris (works for both genders)— Spencer Callaghan (@Senturion) November 22, 2017