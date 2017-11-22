

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





There's going to be another Karlsson in Ottawa very soon.

Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson's wife Melinda made an announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

First comes love

Then comes marriage

Then...

Came the best news of our lives. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIO2d2rrFn — Melinda Karlsson (@MelindaCurrey) November 22, 2017

Wearing matching hats saying "mom" and "dad" on them, Melinda and Erik Karlsson pose for a photo, indicating they're going to be proud parents for the first time.

Replies to the tweet are wishing congratulations to the happy couple, with at least one suggestion for a name.