There's going to be another Karlsson in Ottawa very soon.

Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson's wife Melinda made an announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

Wearing matching hats saying "mom" and "dad" on them, Melinda and Erik Karlsson pose for a photo, indicating they're going to be proud parents for the first time.

Replies to the tweet are wishing congratulations to the happy couple, with at least one suggestion for a name.