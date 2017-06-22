

Sears Canada obtained creditor protection Thursday and plans to close 59 stores across the country, including five in the Ottawa area.

Those stores are in Brockville, Kingston, Hull, Cornwall and the home store on Innes Road.

2,900 people are losing their jobs across the country, including nearly 300 in the Ottawa area.

A closing date has not been announced.

Other stores like the ones at Carlingwood and by Ikea will remain open for now.