Salvation Army gets approval to build new church in Barrhaven
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 3:37PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 28, 2017 4:29PM EDT
The Salvation Army won approval today to build a new church in Barrhaven.
The City of Ottawa's Planning Committee approved the proposal for a chuch on Bill Leathem Drive despite the objections from the Ottawa International Airport Authority.
City Staff and planners also recommended the rejection of the Salvation Army application.
The new chuch would be located in the Airport Operating Influence Zone.
The airport says dozens of flights daily would prompt a flurry of noise complaints.
The Salvation Army says the search for a new church location took more than 8 years.
Ottawa City Council votes on the matter April 12.
The showdown between the Salvation Army and the Airport Authority is likely headed to the Ontario Municipal Board.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Crews busy setting up for the Junos
- Carleton University students, staff urged to change passwords after key-logging devices found
- PC MPP apologizes for questioning zero-tolerance of sexual abuse of patients
- Salvation Army gets approval to build new church in Barrhaven
- Belleville, Ont., man given conditional sentence in 2012 death of baby