The Salvation Army won approval today to build a new church in Barrhaven.

The City of Ottawa's Planning Committee approved the proposal for a chuch on Bill Leathem Drive despite the objections from the Ottawa International Airport Authority.

City Staff and planners also recommended the rejection of the Salvation Army application.

The new chuch would be located in the Airport Operating Influence Zone.

The airport says dozens of flights daily would prompt a flurry of noise complaints.

The Salvation Army says the search for a new church location took more than 8 years.

Ottawa City Council votes on the matter April 12.

The showdown between the Salvation Army and the Airport Authority is likely headed to the Ontario Municipal Board.