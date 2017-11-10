

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Renfrew Timberwolves will honour two fallen teammates tonight when they return to the ice.

The Timberwolves host Alexandria tonight at the Ma-te-Way Rink in Renfrew. It’s the first game for the Timberwolves since two players were killed in a crash on October 27.

Alex Paquette and Brandon Hanniman died following the single vehicle crash on Calabogie Road. Two teammates were injured in the crash.

On Twitter, the Timberwolves said “tomorrow night r Wolves with heavy hearts will play their first game. We can’t thank you enough for your continued support over the past weeks.”

The Timberwolves will raise the jerseys of Paquette and Hanniman to the rafters of the Ma-Te-Way arena in a pre-game ceremony. The hall of the area will be open for a reception. All proceeds from tonight’s game will go to the family of Ben Scheuneman to help cover expenses incurred while he recovers from his injuries.