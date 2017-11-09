

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





This Saturday, we pause to remember the sacrifices of those who came before us. It was on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month that the First World War came to a close. Tens of thousands of Canadians were killed in the war, and many more in those that came afterward. Lest we forget.

Here is a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across the region.

The National War Memorial is the home of the national Remembrance Day ceremony. The official ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m. and concludes at noon. The Ceremony, which is broadcast nationally, brings together Veterans of all wars as well as peace support operations, the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP, the National Silver Cross Mother, dignitaries, and youth representatives.

If you can’t make it to downtown Ottawa, there are many local ceremonies.

Aylmer : Royal Canadian Legion, 59 rue Bancroft

: Royal Canadian Legion, 59 rue Bancroft Barrhaven : John McCrae Secondary School, 103 Malvern Drive

: John McCrae Secondary School, 103 Malvern Drive Beechwood Cemetery : For military members and their families and friends, 280 Beechwood Avenue

: For military members and their families and friends, 280 Beechwood Avenue Carleton Place : Zion Memorial United Church, 37 Franklin Street

: Zion Memorial United Church, 37 Franklin Street Chesterville : Royal Canadian Legion, 167 Queen Street

: Royal Canadian Legion, 167 Queen Street Chelsea : Chelsea Pioneer Cemetery and Cenotaph, 587 Route 105

: Chelsea Pioneer Cemetery and Cenotaph, 587 Route 105 Cornwall : Royal Canadian Legion, 415 Second Street West

: Royal Canadian Legion, 415 Second Street West Gatineau : Royal Canadian Legion, 86 rue de la Baie (n.b. this ceremony is being held at 2:00 p.m.)

: Royal Canadian Legion, 86 rue de la Baie (n.b. this ceremony is being held at 2:00 p.m.) Kanata : Village Green Memorial Park, 10 Colchester Square

: Village Green Memorial Park, 10 Colchester Square Kingston : Cross of Sacrifice, King Street West

: Cross of Sacrifice, King Street West Manotick : Manotick Cenotaph, 5525 Dickinson Street

: Manotick Cenotaph, 5525 Dickinson Street Navan : Navan Memorial Cenotaph, 1295 Colonial Road

: Navan Memorial Cenotaph, 1295 Colonial Road Nepean : Royal Canadian Legion Branch 593, 4026 Old Richmond Road

: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 593, 4026 Old Richmond Road North Frontenac: North Frontenac War Memorial, 6598 Buckshot Lake Road

North Frontenac War Memorial, 6598 Buckshot Lake Road Orléans : Royal Canadian Legion, 800 Taylor Creek Drive

: Royal Canadian Legion, 800 Taylor Creek Drive Perth : Council Chambers, 99 Christie Lake Street

: Council Chambers, 99 Christie Lake Street Petawawa : Royal Canadian Legion Branch 517, 3583 Petawawa Boulevard

: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 517, 3583 Petawawa Boulevard Vanier: Eastview Legion, 294 Cyr Avenue

The Canadian War Museum will have Remembrance Day programming and events all day. You can learn more at http://www.warmuseum.ca/remember/