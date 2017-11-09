Remembrance Day ceremonies this weekend in Ottawa and area
People place poppies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 6:22PM EST
This Saturday, we pause to remember the sacrifices of those who came before us. It was on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month that the First World War came to a close. Tens of thousands of Canadians were killed in the war, and many more in those that came afterward. Lest we forget.
Here is a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across the region.
The National War Memorial is the home of the national Remembrance Day ceremony. The official ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m. and concludes at noon. The Ceremony, which is broadcast nationally, brings together Veterans of all wars as well as peace support operations, the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP, the National Silver Cross Mother, dignitaries, and youth representatives.
If you can’t make it to downtown Ottawa, there are many local ceremonies.
- Aylmer: Royal Canadian Legion, 59 rue Bancroft
- Barrhaven: John McCrae Secondary School, 103 Malvern Drive
- Beechwood Cemetery: For military members and their families and friends, 280 Beechwood Avenue
- Carleton Place: Zion Memorial United Church, 37 Franklin Street
- Chesterville: Royal Canadian Legion, 167 Queen Street
- Chelsea: Chelsea Pioneer Cemetery and Cenotaph, 587 Route 105
- Cornwall: Royal Canadian Legion, 415 Second Street West
- Gatineau: Royal Canadian Legion, 86 rue de la Baie (n.b. this ceremony is being held at 2:00 p.m.)
- Kanata: Village Green Memorial Park, 10 Colchester Square
- Kingston: Cross of Sacrifice, King Street West
- Manotick: Manotick Cenotaph, 5525 Dickinson Street
- Navan: Navan Memorial Cenotaph, 1295 Colonial Road
- Nepean: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 593, 4026 Old Richmond Road
- North Frontenac: North Frontenac War Memorial, 6598 Buckshot Lake Road
- Orléans: Royal Canadian Legion, 800 Taylor Creek Drive
- Perth: Council Chambers, 99 Christie Lake Street
- Petawawa: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 517, 3583 Petawawa Boulevard
- Vanier: Eastview Legion, 294 Cyr Avenue
The Canadian War Museum will have Remembrance Day programming and events all day. You can learn more at http://www.warmuseum.ca/remember/