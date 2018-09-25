

CTV Ottawa





There is some relief on the way for residents impacted by the tornadoes on Friday.

The Ontario government has opened up applications for disaster relief assistance. Residents in Dunrobin and Ottawa South that are located in "activation zones" can apply for funding. Information can be found here.

The Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program is currently accepting applications from Ottawa for financial assistance https://t.co/t5J0Zbe3kU — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) September 25, 2018

Applicants must be within the activation zones to be eligible for assistance. Secondary homes or cottages aren't eligible. The government also notes that disaster assistance doesn't replace insurance. A claim must be made with private insurance before residents can receive assistance from the government.

Here is the affected area of Dunrobin for DRAO: pic.twitter.com/dw9hL4e37P — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) September 25, 2018