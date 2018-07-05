

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a London, Ont. man is facing drug charges after being arrested in Ottawa.

Police say they had received a complaint Wednesday about three men smoking marijuana on private property in the area of Lyon St. and McLeod St.

Officers caught up to the men at the Greyhound station on Catherine St. and arrested them. One of the men was found to have marijuana, cocaine, and $4,300 cash in his possession.

19-year-old Mohammed Ahmed is charged possession of a schedule II substance and possession of a schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The other two men were released without charges.

Ahmed is expected to appear in court Thursday.