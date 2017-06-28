

Downtown Ottawa will be transformed this Canada Day as an estimated 400-thousand people flock to Parliament Hill. To keep guests safe, never before seen security measures will be put in place.

Revelers will need patience to get through security check points that have gates spanning roughly 200 metres long. All guests will need to go through screening tents set up on Wellington Street, North of the Sir John A MacDonald Building (Bank Street) and Elgin Street, South of Wellington to gain access to the hill.

The security measures, come as a national security memo obtained by CTV News warns that ISIS “explicitly named Canada” and the United States as potential targets after the Manchester attack in May.

Sources say there are no credible or specific Canada Day plots in place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassuring Canadians this morning they will be protected this weekend.

“Every year we step up around Canada Day to ensure everything is done to keep Canadians safe, and I want to make sure people are at ease… knowing that the extraordinary police services and intelligence agencies are doing everything necessary.”

Other security measures include cameras, armed officers, and barriers set up around the downtown core.

The following items are restricted on Parliament Hill this weekend:

Aerosol (under pressure/flammable)

Hard-sided cooler (all sizes)

Fireworks (any types)

Blades (scissors/knives)

Sporting equipment (Baseball Bat/Puck/Helmets)

Large Items (Parasols/Tables/Tripods/Sticks)

Alcohol (All)

