

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police are on the lookout for a man wanted for robbing half a dozen banks in the city.

Between November 6th and the 17th, police say a lone suspect walked in to banks in all corners of the city and demanded cash.

According to police, in at least one case the suspect may have been carrying a knife and it's believed he had a driver waiting for him outside the bank in several cases.

Police say in each case he made very deliberate efforts to hide his face.

He is described as being white, between 5'8" and 5'10", in his mid-20s with light or reddish facial hair.

The incidents happened as follows:

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 2:05 pm - 1400 block of Carling Avenue

Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 9:00 am - 2700 block of Alta Vista Drive

Friday, November 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm - 1600 block of Montreal Road

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 12:15 pm - 1600 block of Montreal Road

Friday, November 17, 2017 at 12:55 pm - 1500 block of Bank Street

Friday, November 17, 2017 at 3:45 pm - 4300 block of Innes Road

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.