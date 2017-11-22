Police charge Damien Dubien with 2nd degree murder in Lowertown homicide
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 8:30AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 4:16PM EST
Ottawa Police have made an arrest in connection to last weekend’s fatal stabbing in Lowertown.
Damien Dubien, 33, was officially charged with 2nd degree murder on Wednesday morning.
He's accused in the weekend death of Adrian Johnson, 45.
Johnson was found suffering from stab wounds near the corner of King Edward Avenue and Murray Street Saturday morning.
He was pronounced dead in hospital.