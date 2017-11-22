

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police have made an arrest in connection to last weekend’s fatal stabbing in Lowertown.

Damien Dubien, 33, was officially charged with 2nd degree murder on Wednesday morning.

He's accused in the weekend death of Adrian Johnson, 45.

Johnson was found suffering from stab wounds near the corner of King Edward Avenue and Murray Street Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.