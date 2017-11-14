Pembroke Dentist appears before Ontario's highest court
Christy Natsis has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 3:11AM EST
Pembroke dentist Christy Natsis will ask Ontario’s highest court today to overturn her drunk driving conviction.
The Doctor's appeal of the May, 2015 conviction is scheduled for a two day hearing at the Ontario Court of Appeal.
Natsis was found guilty of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death for a head-on crash on Highway 17 in March, 2011 that killed Ottawa’s Bryan Casey. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
Casey, a 50-year-old father of three, was driving home from work in Chalk River when his car was hit.
Natsis was released on bail in November, 2015 while she appealed her conviction.