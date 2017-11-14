

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Pembroke dentist Christy Natsis will ask Ontario’s highest court today to overturn her drunk driving conviction.

The Doctor's appeal of the May, 2015 conviction is scheduled for a two day hearing at the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Natsis was found guilty of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death for a head-on crash on Highway 17 in March, 2011 that killed Ottawa’s Bryan Casey. She was sentenced to five years in prison.

Casey, a 50-year-old father of three, was driving home from work in Chalk River when his car was hit.

Natsis was released on bail in November, 2015 while she appealed her conviction.